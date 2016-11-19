Atletico chief gives emphatic response to Griezmann transfer talk

Antoine Griezmann: Likely to be offered huge wages

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is convinced Antoine Griezmann will stay at the club next summer.

The France striker is set to become the transfer story of the 2017 summer transfer window, with reports suggesting he could become the world’s first £100million footballer.

Griezmann has been linked with moves to Europe’s top clubs with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all linked with the player.

United are said to be leading the chase, with the player’s close friendship with Paul Pogba possibly swaying the player towards a move to Old Trafford – with the player also dropping this huge hint.

The player currently has a £85.5million release clause in his Atletico contract, leading to claims Real were ready to activate it.

However, Cerezo is confident Griezmann will stay put at the Vicente Calderon and insists there’s no way a deal could be struck with Zinedine Zidane.

He told radio station Onda Cero: “I don’t believe there is any possibility that [Real] Madrid or any other team will sign Griezmann because the player doesn’t want to leave this team.

“Beside the sporting rivalry that exists between the two clubs, there is a magnificent relationship with them.

“I’m convinced Real respects everyone, more so their neighbours, which is us.”