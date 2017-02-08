Atletico chief labels Griezmann suitors Man Utd a ‘small team’

Antoine Griezmann continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Atletico Madrid President is adamant the Frenchman is happy.

According to various reports, 25-year-old is Jose Mourinho’s top target for the summer, with the club putting aside £65million to make the move happen.

However, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes that Griezmann will not be one to force a departure and expects him to honour his contract which runs until 2021.

He said: “Manchester United? Small team.

“I believe in the contracts that people sign, that goes for [Diego] Simeone and Griezmann.

“Every time I see Antoine I give him a hug,” Cerezo told COPE. “Antoine is a fantastic player and loves life at Atletico.”

Cerezo also recently told reporters that the Ballon d’Or finalist will not be leaving soon.

“I don’t know what Manchester United’s interest is. But Griezmann will be at Atletico for a long time,” Cerezo claimed.

Griezmann’s image adviser Sebastien Bellencontre also talked about the possibility, admitting that it would be a good move from a marketing point of view.

“When I read articles on a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United, I have to say this would be the ideal scenario in marketing,” Bellencontre said.

“He would play for the same club as Beckham, his idol, with the same legendary No. 7 on the back.”