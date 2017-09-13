Atletico denial puts Diego Costa future back in doubt

Diego Costa’s future has been plunged into doubt once again after Atletico Madrid’s president denied his club were planning to sign him any time soon.

The Spain striker has been left in limbo this season following a falling out with Chelsea boss Diego Costa and has been back home in Brazil licking his wounds.

A report on Wednesday suggested, however, his future was set to be resolved with the striker arriving in Madrid to finalise the details of a return to his former club Atletico.

But with Chelsea looking for £50million for the player, any hopes he had of finding a swift resolution to his future appear to have gone up in smoke.

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo said: “If his [Costa’s] family are moving [to Madrid], I do not know. What I know is that Costa is a Chelsea player and until January, there is time to talk to his club and with whoever else.”

When pressed if the player might sign for the club now with the deal set to be finalised at the turn of tje year, Cerezo added: “We are not going to do anything until January.”