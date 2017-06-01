Atletico denials as Man Utd target Griezmann drops further hint

Atletico Madrid officials have denied Antoine Griezmann has asked to leave the club this summer – as the player made a further announcement on his future.

The France forward has been heavily tipped to sign for Manchester United this summer, with Jose Mourinho’s side set to match his buy-out clause in what would equate to a world-record £86million deal.

After a season of keeping his cards close to his chest, Griezmann has ramped up the transfer talk over the past week with two huge hints over a move to Old Trafford; the first of which he said his chances of a move were a “six out of 10”.

On Tuesday, Spanish radio station Cope reported that Griezmann had officially asked the Atletico hierarchy to be allowed to leave for United.

However, those claims have been denied by a senior Atleti source, who on Wednesday evening insisted that neither the striker nor anyone from his camp had spoken to the directors about his future.

But the story does not end there, with Griezmann once again appearing on TV to discuss his future.

Griezmann: "Mi futuro se decidirá este verano. Está en manos del presidente". #Minuto0 pic.twitter.com/H2pRJqbNqE — #0 (@cero) May 31, 2017

Appearing on “Minuto0”, the 26-year-old, raised the possibility of a move and said conversations between his representatives and Atletico were ongoing.

“I’m good with my club, but my future will be decided this summer,” Griezmann said. “My agents are talking with Atletico Madrid. We will see what happens.

“My future will be decided soon. If I leave this summer, the date will depend on the World Cup qualifiers.”

Griezmann said he had discussed the situation with Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

“I am very happy here at Atletico, and I’ve spoken with my coach, with [teammates] Koke and with Diego Godin,” he said. “The case is the hands of the club president [Enrique Cerezo].”

New TV customers can continue to enjoy great entertainment with award-winning dramas, must-see series and comedies when they Join Sky TV and get 33% off selected Sky TV Bundles for 18 months. This offer is live until midnight 5th June. Click here.