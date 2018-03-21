Atletico eye €80m Liverpool target; fear losing £88m star to Arsenal

A new suitor has joined Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign an €80m-rated goalkeeper, according to a report.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Atletico Madrid have cast their eyes on Roma star Alisson and will compete with the aforementioned duo for his signature in the summer.

Atleti are apparently fearful that Arsenal or Chelsea may match Jan Oblak’s £88million release clause and they may be forced to find a replacement.

Corriere dello Sport stated on Tuesday that Real are ready to make their move for Alisson as they aim to tie up a move for the Brazilian ahead of Liverpool.

Don Balon recently reported Liverpool were ready to test Roma’s resolve to keep Alisson by launching a massive €80million (£70.5m) offer to the Serie A giants.

However, Monchi has insisted Roma have not received any offers for the “happy” player.

“We are not afraid of losing Alisson,” Monchi told Mediaset Premium.

“He is happy to be here with us and we are happy with him. What you read in the papers isn’t always true.

“We don’t know of any offer and certainly haven’t received any proposal.

“I speak to Alisson every week, he is happy and wants to do important things here at Roma.”

