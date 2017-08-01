Atletico happy to see Griezmann widely coveted – Simeone

Atletico Madrid should be proud of the fact that “the best teams in the world” want to sign Antoine Griezmann, claims coach Diego Simeone.

The France forward was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, before a change of heart saw the player opt to stay in Madrid and United change their tact and instead opt to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

However, with Chelsea and PSG also reportedly keen, reports over the weekend suggested Barcelona could look to Griezmann should Neymar complete a world-record move to PSG.

While Griezmann looks most likely to stay at Atletico this summer following the club’s transfer ban, Simeone says that the club should be “happy” he is so coveted.

“I’m happy about Griezmann and I’m happy that the best teams in the world want him,” he said.

“That says something good about us. It shows that everything we do to improve is good for us.”