Diego Godin has explained his decision to snub a move to the Premier League with Manchester United and his reasons for staying loyal to Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan is known as one of the world’s best central defenders and it was no surprise to see him linked with a move to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.

With United scrambling around frantically to sign the new centre-half that Jose Mourinho craved, the club contacted Atletico to try and trigger the €20million exit clause which then existed in Godin’s contract with the LaLiga giants.

However, the approach was soon knocked back, with Godin rumoured to have signed a two-year extension to his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, while the defender insists he is yet to sign a new deal at Atleti, the 32-year-old has admitted he had no hesitation in rejecting United’s approach.

Explaining his actions in a press conference to preview Atletico Madrid’s Super Cup clash against rivals Real Madrid, Godin said: “I have not renewed yet.

“I have had offers to leave, although I have decided to stay for personal reasons and I am only thinking about the final.

“But I have not extended my contract.

“I saw that news came out but I do not know where it came from.”

The 32-year-old, who is now Los Rojiblancos captain following the summer exit of Gabi Fernandez, is, however, expected to be rewarded for his loyalty with a pay increase in Madrid.

Godin has played in 350 official matches for Atleti since joining from Villarreal in 2010.

