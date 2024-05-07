Atletico Madrid banking on Arsenal-Tottenham bidding war to snatch outrageous striker fee

Atletico Madrid are reportedly seeking an outlandish fee for 20-year-old striker Samu Omorodion amid interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.

Omorodion has also been scouted as a potential replacement for one of the most sought-after strikers in European football, Victor Osimhen at Napoli.

While Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring the player they are likely to be put off by a release clause believed to be somewhere between €80million and €100m.

The striker shined this season while on loan at Deportivo Alavés, tallying nine goals and providing one assist in their LaLiga campaign.

Omorodion is the leading scorer at the Spanish mid-table club this term. Still, his performances hardly warrant the kind of fee that Atleti have seemingly attached to the young talent.

It is possible that the LaLiga club are either trying to shut down any interest in the striker or simply trying to drive his fee up with an outrageous release clause.

Arsenal and Tottenham are joined in their interest by both Napoli and AS Roma.

Tottenham and Arsenal battle for striking options

With Spurs and Arsenal in the market for top strikers, they are likely to hit upon the same targets over and over again.

The Gunners have three players in double figures for goals this season with Bukayo Saka leading the way with 16 league goals.

Tottenham’s scoring has been led by Son Hueng Min who has netted 17 times in the league this season while the much-maligned Richarlison follows him with 11.

The north London sides are both on the hunt for players who can take their attacking play to the next level.

Atletico Madrid to make their call after pre-season

Atletico Madrid are believed to be eager to see how the player gets on when he returns to the Spanish capital after his loan spell.

Omorodion will train with Diego Simeone’s team across the pre-season before the club makes a call on his future.

He is contracted to Atletico until 2028 but that doesn’t mean that they will not look to cash in on him if an offer comes along that they cannot resist.

According to reports from Italy, the player could leave for a fee significantly lower than his enormous release clause dictates.

Omorodion is yet to turn out for his parent club but the impressive 19-year-old is still highly-regarded at Atletico Madrid.

Born in Spain to Nigerian parents, Omorodion is eligible to play for Nigeria or the Spanish national team and has played age-group football in the country of his birth.