Atletico Madrid bid £71m to land Man City defensive target from Leicester

Atletico Madrid have reportedly launched a £71million bid to try and lure Manchester City target Ben Chilwell from Leicester this summer.

The 22-year-old has five years left on his contract at the King Power stadium after signing a new deal last October, but has been strongly tipped for a summer exit after an outstanding campaign for both club and country.

According to a report in The Sun, Atletico are keen on the defender as they look for a replacement for Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis, who are both leaving the club.

Spanish publication AS, however, states that Atletico will have to fight off competition from City as Pep Guardiola looks to bring in a new left-back, despite Oleksandr Zinchenko’s impressive form towards the end of the season.

City were looking at Chilwell as far back as January to replace injury-plagued star Benjamin Mendy but new Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is determined to keep hold of the player, having been hugely impressed with the full-back since taking over for Claude Puel in February.

Chilwell made his Premier League debut in 2016 and has scored one goal in 72 appearances for The Foxes.

