Atletico captain makes Antoine Griezmann exit admission

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi has urged Antoine Griezmann to continue giving his all for the club this season – after dropping a major hint the player could leave this summer.

The France forward has been in tremendous form of late having scored eight times in his last four LaLiga outings – and has been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Barcelona over the past year.

United’s interest appears to have cooled after their capture of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal during the January transfer window and it appears Barcelona have a clear run at signing the €100million star.

And now Atleti captain Gabi has hinted this could be the player’s (first and) last at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“I understand not every player here will stay here forever and not everyone has the club in their hearts, but that is not a criticism,” Gabi said.

“All I want is for him to stay with us and keep playing with everything, to play for the shirt and to give his all.

“He is a special player and is superior in terms of skill to everyone else, he is the difference between the result you want and the one you don’t.”

Responding to speculation he could be headed across Spain to Catalonia, Gabi concluded: “There was a lot of speculation linking him to Barcelona and other clubs and maybe that has confused him. But he is very popular within our dressing room.”

