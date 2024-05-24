West Ham remain favourites to secure Matt O'Riley despite the renewed attention of Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid could put in a follow-up bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley despite being rebuffed in the January transfer window.

Diego Simeone’s team were believed to be keen on a move for Atalanta star Ederson but have reportedly baulked at the asking price for the man who was central to the Italian club claiming the Europa League trophy.

Atletico had submitted what was described as a ‘massive bid’ for O’Riley and seen it rejected but have since learned that Celtic might be more amenable to a summer sale.

The Spanish giants would need to pay what would be a Scottish Premier League record-equalling fee, at least, to secure the midfielder who is also wanted in the Premier League.

Simeone got a good look at O’Riley as Celtic met Atletico Madrid in the group stage and the Danish international played in both matches and notched an assist as the SPL champions held the Spaniards to a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park.

Reports out of Spain suggest O’Riley will become a priority target for Atletico if Ederson’s fee has now ballooned out of the club’s preferred price bracket.

Mats Wieffer and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have also been named as potential targets for Atletico in a Marca report.

Both Wieffer and Hojbjerg have also previously been the subject of Atletico Madrid’s attention.

Wieffer was scouted by Simeone before the club ended up signing Arthur Vermeeren and it seems he will be considered if Atletico cannot secure either Ederson or O’Riley in good time.

Tottenham’s asking price for Hojbjerg is believed to be a major stumbling block towards him moving on from his time in north London.

Competition for O’Riley could grow over the summer

O’Riley has been impressive for Celtic this season, scooping the club’s awards for both young player and player of the season.

However, if he further enhances his reputation with Denmark at the Euros, Atletico might find that Celtic would want even more than the record fee they are already demanding.

Brighton, West Ham and Everton all had scouts present when O’Riley impressed in the recent Old Firm derby.

The Hammers have been made favourites to sign O’Riley but could be distracted by their search for a successor to former Hoops man David Moyes.

Still, Atletico will seemingly need to act with some sense of urgency if they are to jump the queue and sign O’Riley.

