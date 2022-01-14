Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone angered by shock Super Cup defeat

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was unhappy with his side’s defending from corners as they were beaten 2-1 by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Atleti came into the match on a poor run of form which has seen five defeats in their previous ten matches. Joao Felix opened the scoring for Los Colchoneros with a header from Thomas Lemar’s corner. However, Simeone’s side conceded twice from corners in four second-half minutes. First, Yeray headed home in the 77th minute, then Nico Williams got the winner in the 81st.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Speaking to Marca, Simeone said: “In general terms it was a good game.

“In the end, with the result, things were done that seem worse with the results. Joao and his entry, Hermoso’s game was very good. We have to improve in training. and in the day to day to remove the situations that will come.

“We believe in the work we do. Rayo game, the forwards we did well, but we must improve something evident that makes us lose points, positions in La Liga. We lack the necessary aggressiveness.

“The game was even. Some situations of theirs inside, some of our play that did not reach a good destination. From the positional point of view, the team worked quite well.

“It gives me a lot more anger to lose from set pieces.”

On the team’s route to improvement and the club’s right back situation, Simeone commented: “Working, keep improving.

“We have Vrsaljko [at right back]. The club works for the benefit of the club and the team.”

Oblak unhappy with set piece goals

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak lamented his side’s inability to defend set pieces in Thursday’s 2-1 Spanish Super Cup semi-final defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Atleti led 1-0 after 76 minutes before imploding by conceding twice from dead-ball situations in four minutes.

Oblak said: “It’s difficult to explain. Two goals from set pieces. We’ve conceded a lot of them this year.

“We’re disappointed because we wanted to win, but we haven’t done enough. I wish all the luck in the world to Athletic. They deserve to be in the final.

We didn’t play a good game. That wasn’t the plan. Our plan was to play higher, to press and have more of the ball.

“The whole team is disappointed but we have to correct our mistakes, improve a lot and pick up.”

READ MORE: Newcastle deal to impact Wolves as star appears on Spanish giants’ wish list