Atletico Madrid going cold on Diego Costa return

Diego Costa’s return to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea looks no nearer after the Rojiblanco president admitted “it’s a long time” since he spoke with the striker.

The Spain forward looks destined to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after being informed by text by Antonio Comte that his services were not required at Chelsea.

It’s understood the 28-year-old fell out with Conte last season after the Italian blocked his big-money move to China and soon after the Blues had secure the Premier League title Conte dropped the bombshell on the Brazilian-born striker.

Costa admitted his relationship with Conte last season had “been bad” and this week he posted an Instagram video partying at home in Lagarto, Brazil wearing an Atletico shirt.

Costa, who has two years to run on his Chelsea deal, spent four seasons with Atleti before moving to west London for a reported £32millon in 2014.

He has admitted “it would be nice to go back” to the Spanish capital, but Atletico president Enrique Cerezo says that potential move is not a goer at the moment

“Costa is a Chelsea player at the moment, and you know for a long time now that we cannot sign anyone [this summer],” Cerezo told AS. “This shows that pyjamas come in all different colours. Everyone can put on whichever ones they want.

“Diego is a magnificent player, a great player, he was in Spain for many years. He has had a good spell in England, learned English, English customs. He will return to Spain someday… On holiday. Madrid is a lovely place to visit, if you have the money to enjoy it.”

Asked whether he had spoken to Costa recently, Cerezo added: “It is a long time since I spoke with him.

“At least a year, since he left here. I have seen him with the [Spain] national team, but spoken to him very little.”

Atletico are currently under a FIFA transfer ban after breaching rules over the signing of minors.

The ban will be lifted on January 1, 2018, but there has been talk from Turkey of Costa signing on loan for Besiktas before his registration would be transferred to Atletico in January.