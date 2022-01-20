Atletico Madrid star slams officials after crashing out of Copa Del Rey

Atlético Madrid centre-back Mario Hermoso blasted the refereeing performance in his team’s 2-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

La Real opened the scoring through Adnan Januzaj just after the half-hour mark. Alexander Soerloth doubled their advantage early in the second half, capitalizing from Felipe’s poor defending. The result means that the reigning La Liga champions are out of the tournament while Sociedad are through to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Marca, Hermoso said: “In the wide area, there was a possible foul but we know how it is.

“When there’s been several situations where the same thing happened to us, it was whistled.

“I don’t understand the referee’s time management.

“There were ten changes but only three minutes were added on.”

The 26-year-old was also quick to address his side missing key opportunities.

He said: “The team knew it was an important game. We had our chances but we did not take them.

“When you make those mistakes and concede a goal, everything becomes much more difficult.

“This is Atletico and we are going to give everything in every game that we have. The results have not come but we will come back.

“We’re the league champions and will continue fighting. It’s a bad situation but we will pick ourselves up.”

Game marred by controversy

The Copa Del Rey clash started with an incident outside of Reale Arena. Atletico’s team bus was attacked by home fans on its arrival to Sociedad’s ground.

Fans reportedly threw objects at the Atleti team bus, angering rival manager Diego Simeone.

Speaking to ESPN, Simeone said: “You all saw what happened outside.

“We were en route, alongside the Real Sociedad fans.

“I imagine they’re always in that position. Suddenly the [police] protection wasn’t there. You saw that.”

