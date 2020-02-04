Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has held talks over a surprise summer transfer to LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Croatian star was expected to leave Nou Camp last summer following the capture of Frenkie De Jong, but dug his heels in and resisted all approaches by the Blaugrana to sell him off.

Rakitic has since seen himself offered only limited chances to impress, something the former Sevilla star admitted to his frustration when questioned about it in November.

“How can I enjoy it?” he said when asked about his situation. “It’s like I’ve said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from her?

“She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad.”

As a result, Rakitic was expected to accept his situation and seek a move away from the Nou Camp in January, but, aside from a link to Manchester United, who apparently earmarked him as a perfect midfield partner for new signing Brno Fernandes, nothing was forthcoming.

It has since been suggested United rejected an offer to sign him as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to focus on developing stars with future sell-on values, as opposed signing older, experienced pros.

And it is that reported rejection from United that has seen Rakitic open talks over a summer switch to Atletico, according to Spanish paper Cadena Ser.

While there is no mention of the transfer fees involved, it’s thought Barca would seek a relatively modest fee for the long-serving star, who has racked up 290 appearances for the club since arriving back in summer 2014.

The player also spoke out about his situation on Sunday night, having been given a rare start in their 2-1 win over Levante at the Nou Camp.

“There have been several things that I did not like,” Rakitic told Diario AS. “I say it very clearly.

“We know there are people who make decisions but here we are not to laugh or enjoy.

“In the end the best thing for the club has to be what is good. We must accept not to understand some things. It’s not time to talk about [my unhappiness],” he said. “I’m happy to have played today and everyone knows it, you don’t have to open things again.

“Everything has already happened and I have to turn the page and not think too much about it. You have to work in the best way possible because the decisive part of the season is coming.

“I want my colleagues, technicians and fans to count on me.”