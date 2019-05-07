Atletico Madrid star opens up on Man Utd links after confirming exit

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has confirmed that he will leave the LaLiga club after nine years.

The Uruguay international has made 381 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, and has been strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan on a free transfer.

Inter are not the only club to have been credited with interest though, as both Manchester United and AC Milan were linked in January.

Godin announced his departure from Atletico in an emotional press conference, stating: “This club has been a way of life.

“Now I have more nerves than for any match. These are my final days at Atletico, this has been more than a club for me, they have been a family, my home and a way of life.”

Recent reports have suggested that Godin will become Inter’s highest paid player when he joins this summer, and is set to earn a whopping €5.5m-a-year salary.

“I refused a Manchester United bid one year ago because I decided to stay at Atlético Madrid. Now – one year later – it’s time to go,” he continued.

“To be simple, I am captain of the team, have been here many years. We have not reached an agreement to continue, so my stage here is over.

“I would like to play here until I’m 40, but that is impossible. For me, the first priority has always been the club, this team, my team-mates. We did not reach an agreement, so I have decided to leave, nothing else.

“As a kid I dreamed of playing football, playing for Uruguay, playing in Europe, be a big player, but never thought I’d be at a stadium like this with the people cheering your name. There is nothing nicer than that.”

