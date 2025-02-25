Griezmann and De Paul are approaching the last year of their contracts

Decision time is approaching for several Atletico Madrid players as Diego Simeone’s side continue their efforts to topple Barcelona and city rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Firmly involved in the title race this season, Atletico Madrid have long since been established as the biggest threat to LaLiga’s two most historic powerhouses. And over his 13-year reign, Simeone has kept them competitive with an evolving squad.

The futures of a few players will be up for question in the summer out of necessity because of their contract situations. There are four players in Simeone’s squad – and one Atleti player currently out on loan – approaching the final year of their contracts.

This summer will be the point at which the club need to decide whether to offer those players new deals, allow them to see out the final year of their contracts, or sell them.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the five Atleti players out of contract in 2026 and what the future might hold.

Angel Correa

The current occupant of Atleti’s no. 10 shirt, Correa is facing an uncertain future. The Argentine forward has represented the club since 2015, but was close to leaving last summer and had interest in January too.

After more than 450 appearances for Atleti, Correa is facing an uncertain future again. After he turns 30 in March, Atleti could be tempted to sell him.

But a decision shouldn’t be taken too lightly, since Correa has produced double figures of goal contributions in each of the past six seasons – including the ongoing one.

There comes a time, though, when players reach the end of a cycle at a club, and that could be the case for Correa after a decade of service.

Verdict: SELL

Rodrigo De Paul

De Paul was an astute signing for Atleti when they bought him from Udinese in the summer of 2021. Correa’s compatriot has gone on to make more than 160 appearances for the Mattress Makers and became a World Cup winner with Argentina in December 2022.

Although De Paul will be 31 in May, Atleti are reportedly planning to offer him a new contract, which would be well deserved.

De Paul is a senior player for Simeone and fits in well at the Metropolitano, where it makes sense for him to continue through the twilight of his career.

Verdict: KEEP

Javi Galan

It’s been an unexpected season of sorts for Galan – in a good way. The left-back was expected to leave last summer, but a turn of events led to him staying.

Galan has seized his chance, coming into the starting lineup from around October and going on to earn a high portion of game time since.

What may work in Galan’s favour for staying at Atleti is that fellow left-back Reinildo is out of contract a year earlier – this summer – and may make way.

Atleti will be in the market for a new left-back, which might relegate Galan, 30, back to a deputising role, but reports suggest he would be happy to stay and a contract renewal is not ruled out.

Verdict: KEEP

Antoine Griezmann

Hands down, Griezmann is one of Atleti’s best ever players. Over two spells with the club, the French forward has played more than 400 times and is their all-time record scorer, now closing in on 200 goals.

But, as his 34th birthday approaches, his future is uncertain. After his big-money move to Barcelona in 2019, Griezmann could be on the verge of leaving Atleti for a second (and presumably final) time.

This is his 15th season in LaLiga, but Griezmann has long been interested in a move to MLS and he’s now at a stage of his career where it could become possible.

Showdown talks have been expected with Atleti over his future. Reports have implied his current club would be unlikely to let him run down his deal, so if he doesn’t want to renew, they could sell him in the summer.

Antoine Griezmann’s goal contribution this season: 15 goals ⚽️

8 assists 🎯 Greatest french player of our generation.🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pBX0Jv0kRg — ٍ (@grizi7i) February 22, 2025

But they would be losing a practically irreplaceable player. Even in his twilight years, Griezmann has scored 15 times for Atleti this season. He would be worth keeping around if they can come to an agreement, but time isn’t fully on his side.

And although Griezmann is a unique talent in full force, Atleti do have club-record signing Julian Alvarez for the new era of their attack.

Verdict: SELL

Saul Niguez

Do you remember what you were doing in 2017? For Saul Niguez, it was signing an extraordinary nine-year contract at Atleti. But things haven’t gone entirely to plan since then.

Saul is currently on loan at Sevilla, who have the option to keep him at the end of the season on what would be a three-year deal.

There were some conflicting reports prior to his loan as to whether Saul would be terminating his Atleti contract or not, but he is still technically listed as a player under contract until 2026.

It is virtually certain the former Chelsea loanee has played his last game for Atleti, though. The 30-year-old had a good career there, amassing more than 400 appearances, but his future lies elsewhere.

Verdict: SELL