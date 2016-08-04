Atletico Madrid president Cerezo rules out Costa return

Diego Costa looks set to stay at Chelsea after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo cooled reports of a move for their former striker.

The Brazilian-born Spanish international has been the subject of intense speculation over the summer, with Blues boss Antonio Conte confusing matters with various contradictory statements.

A reunion with Atletico Madrid, who have since signed Kevin Gameiro from Sevilla, did appear to be happening, but now Cerezo has respectfully ended those rumours.

“There was never a Diego Costa transfer saga,” Cerezo told Marca.

“Diego has a contract with Chelsea and is part of manager Antonio Conte’s squad. We are on friendly terms with Chelsea and see them as our friends.

“Diego is also a friend and a true Atletico man, but his place is at Chelsea now and I am sure he will be successful there. We like Diego for everything that he has done for us and he knows Atletico will always be his home.

“But there won’t be new acquisitions beyond our budget.”