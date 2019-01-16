Atletico Madrid propose two forwards in swap deal for £58m Chelsea star

Atletico Madrid are willing to offer two players in order to get a deal over the line for Alvaro Morata, according to the latest reports.

Morata, who has scored seven for the Blues this season, went through a spell in December of not being included in Maurizio Sarri’s squad for four Premier League games in a row.

Despite a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge the goals have dried up somewhat for the 26-year-old Morata and comments from Sarri have suggested his time at the club may well be coming to an end.

Morata has hit 22 goals in his 18 months since joining Chelsea from Real Madrid, but AC Milan and Barcelona have been linked with the striker, who could move on next month.

Now, according to a report from Goal, Atletico are ready to step up their pursuit of the former Real Madrid striker by offering two of their own players in return.

It has been widely reported that Morata will not be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this month without a replacement coming in, despite rumours that Gonzalo Higuain could arrive soon.

As a result, the Rojiblancos have proposed both Nikola Kalinic and Gelson Martins as part of the deal, and would allow one of the pair to move in the opposite direction.

Both of the aforementioned players arrived in the summer and have struggled in the Spanish capital, and both have subsequently been linked with January exits.

