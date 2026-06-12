Atletico Madrid have been left furious with the way Bernardo Silva’s future has unfolded, after seeing Real Madrid swoop in and hijack a deal they believed was all but completed, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources close to the situation have told us that Atletico felt they had taken full control of the race for the Manchester City legend just a matter of weeks ago after moving ahead of Juventus in the battle for his signature.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this summer.

As we have previously reported, Silva attracted interest from clubs across Europe and beyond, including teams in his native Portugal, former club Monaco, MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

However, once Juventus were informed that Silva’s preference was to move to Spain, the race increasingly became a two-horse contest between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Atletico moved quickly. We understand Diego Simeone’s side held extensive discussions with Silva’s camp and succeeded in agreeing terms on a deal several weeks ago, placing themselves firmly in pole position, but then the landscape changed.

Barcelona sporting director Deco launched a determined push to bring Silva to Catalunya and succeeded in agreeing personal terms with the Portugal international.

However, despite reaching an agreement, Silva ultimately backed away from the move.

Sources indicate that conversations with Hansi Flick left the midfielder unconvinced he would be guaranteed a key starting role at Camp Nou, prompting him to reassess his options.

That development appeared to hand Atletico a clear path to completing the signing. Instead, bitter rivals Real Madrid entered the picture.

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Mourinho magic secures Real signing of Silva

Following Jose Mourinho’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu, Silva emerged as a priority target as the club looked to inject experience and leadership into its midfield department.

And we can now confirm that Real have won the race.

Silva has agreed a two-year contract with Los Blancos and is set to join fellow new arrivals Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries as part of Mourinho’s rebuilding project.

Real’s hierarchy believe Silva’s experience, versatility and winning mentality make him an ideal addition as they reshape the squad ahead of the new campaign.

His arrival could also have wider implications.

Sources suggest Mourinho and club president Florentino Perez remain huge admirers of Rodri, and there is a belief within Madrid that Silva’s presence could help strengthen their hopes of eventually convincing the Manchester City midfielder to move to the Spanish capital.

We understand the signing of Silva also makes a move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez less likely this summer, although Real have not completely ruled out further midfield additions.

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Tensions rising in Madrid as Real, Atletico relations deteriorate

For Atletico, however, the overriding feeling is one of anger and frustration.

Sources have told us that senior figures at the Metropolitano feel Real deliberately targeted a deal they believed was effectively wrapped up and are deeply unhappy with how events have unfolded.

The timing has only heightened tensions.

As we revealed earlier this week, relations between the two Madrid rivals were already strained following developments involving Julian Alvarez and his future, following Florentino Perez’s well-publicised offer for the striker that was rejected out of hand.

Now, after losing Silva to their fiercest rivals, sources say the relationship between the clubs has deteriorated even further.

Atletico believed they had done everything required to secure one of the most coveted free agents available. Instead, Real Madrid have struck again, leaving the Rojiblancos furious and Mourinho with another major statement signing ahead of the new season.