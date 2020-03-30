Atletico Madrid to rival Man Utd, Arsenal for £30m Wolves attacker

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United and Arsenal to sign Wolves attacker Diogo Jota this summer.

According to Madrid-based media outlet Marca, Atletico are keen on bringing their former player back to the Spanish capital, with a fee of £30million being mooted.

Jota departed the Vicente Calderon Stadium in July 2017, originally joining Wolves on loan before a permanent deal was struck the following January.

The 23-year-old has gone on to notch an impressive 43 goals in 120 games, including 15 in the Premier League, after a 17-goal haul in the Championship two seasons ago.

Jota has saved some of his best performances for the Europa League and scored back-to-back hat-tricks in the competition, including an 11-minute treble off the sub’s bench against Besiktas in December.

The Wolves forward failed to make a senior outing for Atletico during his brief time in Madrid, having signed a five-year deal in 2016 when he joined from Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira.

But after a brilliant campaign so far, Wolves are doing their best to try and keep hold of star men Jota, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore – with United and Barcelona also said to be keen on the latter two.

Jimenez, meanwhile, has denied that he will leave Wolves if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. Read more…