Atletico Madrid star opens up on talk of Man City switch

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has opened up rumors linking him with a move to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The 32-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the top defenders in European football in recent years, helping Diego Simeone’s men win one La Liga title and reach two Champions League finals.

The Uruguayan has made 20 league appearances for Atletico this season and recently spoke to El Larguero, a program at Cadena Ser, about a potential switch to The Etihad.

He said, as reported by Calciomercato: “I was looking at Manchester City, but I preferred to stay here to give priority to other aspects.

“I work for the day and never think about retirement. I do not see myself in the shirt of another Spanish club, but never say never.”

Godin’s current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in the summer of 2019.