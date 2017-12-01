Atletico Madrid star opens up over links to Man Utd, Liverpool

Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez has opened up about his future amid links with Manchester United and Inter Milan.

The Uruguayan has made just four starts for Diego Simeone’s side this season, with Juventus also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.

However, the trio have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the central defender. Ahead of Atletico’s Copa del Rey game against Elche, Gimenez opened up about his future at the club.

“I have a contract until 2020. I’m not thinking of leaving Atletico Madrid because I feel very connected with this club.”

Last month, reports also suggested that Liverpool had sent scouts to watch Gimenez, as well as defender Kevin Danso as Uruguay met Austria.

Arsenal scouts were also in attendance at the game, possibly keeping an eye on the former Danubio star.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino is also reportedly keen on raiding his countryman Diego Simeone for the defender.