Jan Oblak has reignited speculation over a possible move to Manchester United or Arsenal by coming clean on his wishes to one day try his luck in the Premier League.

The Slovenian keeper is widely regarded as one of the world’s best keepers and has frequently been linked with moves to England’s big spenders, with United said to have earmarked the Atletico stopper as their No 1 target should they lose David De Gea.

United have taken up the option on De Gea’s deal until summer 2020, but will be eager to tie the keeper down to a new extended contract as soon as possible – if not, it’ll be near certain a move for Oblak will be high up their priority list.

And their hopes of bringing in the player have received a boost after an interview in FourFourTwo magazine in which it was revealed his buy-out clause stands at €100m (£89.99m) and the player stated he could one day see himself in the Premier League.

“I can see myself there, but I don’t know when – maybe next year, in two years, five or 10,” he said.

Arsenal and Liverpool were both also linked with Oblak during summer 2018, with the Gunners eventually opting for Bernd Leno and the table-topping Reds bringing in Alisson Becker.

But while Liverpool’s capture of Alisson has proved successful, the jury remains out on the Gunners’ signing of Leno and reports recently have stated Arsenal boss Unai Enery is considering a long-term alternative to the German.

It would remain to be seen whether they could stretch their budget to land a player of Oblak’s quality and it may be that the €100m exit fee is beyond their means.

However, Oblak’s latest admission that he does fancy a spell in the Premier League will leave open the possibility.

Oblak was also keeping an open mind when questioned about his future last year when he said: “People talk about things, they have their opinions, but I’ve always said I have a contract here and I don’t know what will happen in the future.”