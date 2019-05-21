Atletico midfielder gives Man Utd, Arsenal hope of £44m summer move

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has given Manchester United and Arsenal a potential lift in their race to secure his signature.

According to reports in Spain, Partey’s agent has been in talks with Premier League clubs about a potential switch to England this summer – with the 25-year-old having a €50 million (£44m) release clause in his Atletico contract.

The Ghana international has refused to fuel any speculation over his future, although he was unable to guarantee that his future will be with the LaLiga giants.

“It’s hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like ‘Thomas is trying to leave’ but for me playing football is what makes me happy,” Partey told the BBC.

“I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and worker harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.

“So the only thing that would make me unhappy will be not playing.

“I think most footballers can understand that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through.”

Both United and the Gunners are looking for fresh midfield talent this summer, with Ander Herrera and Aaron Ramsey moving on from their respective clubs.