Atletico Madrid have reportedly approached Chelsea over the possibility of signing Olivier Giroud this summer.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who claim Diego Simeone’s men have already asked the Blues about the possibility of signing the French striker on loan.

It’s claimed Atletico have targeted World Cup winner Giroud after a deal for AC Milan’s Nikola Kalinic stalled as the Croatian waits on a decision from the Serie A giants over whether they will allow him to leave.

But Simeone is in no frame of mind to wait around and believes he may have more chance of prising Giroud away from Stamford Bridge, with the striker not sure where he fits into new manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

Sarri has made quite the impression since taking charge at Chelsea and has already discussed the futures of Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill.

There are likely to be a number of ins and outs in the Chelsea squad before the window closes on Thursday August 9 – and Sky believe Atletico are open to either signing Giroud on loan, or in a permanent deal should Sarri give the OK.

Chelsea are keen to bring in Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus. The Argentine, who worked with Sarri at Napoli, is seemingly available this summer for a fee of around £53million.

Giroud, meanwhile, has often found himself subjected to criticism for not scoring enough goals. The failure to register a goal at the World Cup appeared to feed his doubters, but Giroud felt France’s success in Russia vindicated his style.

“All of my career I have been, how can I say… I have been through certain difficulties and I have always tried to make it,” he said.

“It motivates me to get better and better and go through these difficulties and it is what happens in life when you are really motivated, determined, committed, it is never easy.

“Football is very hard and people see only the nice part of the job. But we work very hard for this achievement and I am very proud to say I am a World Cup champion.”

