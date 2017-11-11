Atletico on talk £85m Man Utd, Barca target could leave in January

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down suggestions Antoine Griezmann will leave the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

Griezmann has been a key player for Atleti since joining them from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has consistently been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital club.

Manchester United came close to signing the France star last summer, but a change of heart saw them plump for Romelu Lukaku, while Barcelona have also been heavily linked in recent weeks.

Furthermore, it’s been suggested that Atleti were actively encouraging his suitors to match his £85million release clause in January, such has been Griezmann’s poor form this season.

However, Atletico president Cerezo has quickly shot the rumours down and insists the Frenchman wants to win trophies with his club.

Speaking to Marca, he said: “We have made a great effort to keep him [Griezmann] and all of the players. In these moments, the problem that Griezmann has had is that a series of new stories, that always arise, that say that the most important teams in Europe want him did not benefit him.

“Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player, he is at an important club and wants to win things with Atletico.”