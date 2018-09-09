Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has made himself available to join David Beckham’s new MLS franchise later in his career.

The France star has enjoyed a stellar 2018 so far, having tasted glory in both the Europa League and World Cup, and while he also committed to a new Atleti deal earlier in the summer, it seems Griezmann is already planning for the long term.

After being strongly linked with Barcelona this summer and Manchester United the year before, it seems Griezmann is keen to try his luck in America – and more specifically, with Beckham’s Inter Miami CF.

“If Beckham wants me at his club then I’ll go there. I want to finish my career in the US,” he told L’Equipe.

“I still don’t know if I will in Miami or Los Angeles. They’re two big cities. I like the mentality and culture of the show in the US.”

The France forward was not included in the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award and has admitted the omission had disappointed him.

“It’s not me who votes, it’s up to me to keep up a good run of momentum,” he added.

“We’ll see who wins it, but for me it stays in a corner of my head. I have to think about the collective, which is the most important thing.

“If you don’t think collectively, you won’t win anything individually.”

Meanwhile, reports in the papers suggest Beckham is looking to tempt seven past and present stars from Manchester United to join him in Florida.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.