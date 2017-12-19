Atletico star discusses future of Man Utd, Barca target Griezmann

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has admitted he is in the dark over the future of in-demand forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France forward is expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season – and it’s believed the player has a straight choice between Barcelona or Manchester United with the two clubs both willing to meet his €100million exit clause.

Slovenian shot-stopper Oblak is another player in demand, with the likes of PSG reportedly plotting a move for him next summer, and speaking as he won Marca’s Goalkeeper of the 2016/17 season award on Monday, the 26-year-old was questioned about the future of his teammate.

“In the future with Griezmann, nobody knows,” Oblak said.

“For now, he is totally committed to use and we see this in matches and training, he is a huge part of this team.

“We want to be fighting for the title at the end of the season and right now we are taking things one game at a time but we are in a much stronger position now than a month ago.”

