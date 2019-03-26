Thomas Partey is reported to be considering his future with Atletico Madrid amid claims both Arsenal and Manchester City could look to trigger the €50m clause in his contract.

The Ghana midfielder has become a key figure in Diego Simeone’s squad over the past two seasons, but the capital club are said to be preparing wholesale changes this summer after their Champions League elimination in the round of 16.

The likes of Diego Godin, Gelson Martins and even Antoine Griezmann could move on at the end of the season, with the club already having a deal in place to sign Hector Herrera on a free transfer from Porto.

But Partey’s name could be added to that list with both City and Arsenal said to be alerted by the exit clause that exists in the midfielder’s deal, with Pep Guardiola, in particular, understood to be looking to sign a new midfielder as cover and competition for Fernandinho.

But while Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele remains Guardiola’s first choice, a move for Partey cannot be ruled out, particularly after the midfielder admitted a switch to the Premier League would interest him.

“The Premier League is a good league, it’s very competitive and has some of the best players in the world,” Partey said last summer. “Hopefully, one day. I would like to play there.”

Furthermore, ESPN reports that the 25-year-old would be willing to talk to any Premier League side willing to meet his exit clause, with Herrera’s impending arrival at the Wanda Metropolitano likely to push the player down the pecking order next season.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!