Atletico star green lights Prem move amid €70m Man Utd, Man City links

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has asked to leave the club in order to secure a move to the Premier League this summer, a report claims.

It was claimed earlier in the week that Manchester City are ready to beat their cross-town rivals United by paying the €70m release clause to land the 22-year-old.

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain was also apparently at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium to scout the former Villarreal star last week.

The Premier League champions reportedly believe that Rodri ‘is the ideal candidate to strengthen the middle of the park’ and have no problems playing the £60m required to land him.

Now, Spanish outlet El Transistor provides an update by claiming that Rodri has made it clear that he wishes to leave Atletico this summer in order to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri is reportedly keen on working under countryman Pep Guardiola, however the fact that he has a deal in Madrid until the summer of 2023 means that Los Rojiblancos will likely demand his full €70m release clause.

He has been a key part of Diego Simeone’s team this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

