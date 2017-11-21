Atletico star has no regrets as he addresses Man Utd transfer talk

Antoine Griezmann insists no talks have been held over him leaving the club in January, and claims he has does not regret staying at Atletico Madrid.

The France star has been continually linked with a move away from Atletico, particularly after confirmation of Diego Costa’s return to the club in January.

Diego Simeone’s side are currently 10 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and are on the brink of crashing out of the Champions League, but despite their early season struggles, Griezmann does not regret his decision to stay.

He told French TV channel Telefoot: “I do not regret having stayed at Atletico. It was my choice, I am happy with my choice, even though I have gone seven games without scoring. I will score again soon.”

When he asked if he has been in talks over a January move away from the club, he added: “No. In addition, Diego Costa and Vitolo will come, so we’ll try to keep the team high enough. These two reinforcements will do us good. An exit agreement? I did not speak about that with the president.”

As for reported interest from United, Barcelona and PSG, Griezmann said: “I didn’t express myself very well. It’s like the other day, with the game “Yes or No”, when they asked me: ‘Would you like to play with Mbappe and Neymar?’ I answered yes but that does not mean that I want to go to PSG.”

Griezmann is currently on a barren goalscoring run, having not scored in his last seven La Liga games, although he has been pleased with how he has been playing.

“I’m happy with all my performances with the national team but with only two or three Atletico matches. I have to improve and find my best form.

“It depends on me, how I train and work. There are games where I don’t even get one shot on target and that’s my problem.

“I have to work to take the team to the top.”