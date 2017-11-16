Atletico star questions attitude of players amid Griezmann rumours

Atletico Madrid star Koke has hinted that Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann may not be fully focused on the club.

According to reports in Spain, the France international has agreed a €90million move to La Liga rivals FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, rumours have also suggested the Manchester United are still hot on the tail of the former Sociedad star.

Koke has suggested that if Griezmann is not fully focused on life at Atletico, he should leave to the club.

“It’s true that, during the last month, we haven’t been at our best level. There have been good things and not so good things,” he said.

“On Griezmann, he could have gone this summer and he didn’t. I think he’s happy.

“We always say that the person who isn’t comfortable here says it, and they go. The club wants the best and people who are committed.

“Whoever isn’t already [committed] knows what he has to do: to ask to leave, and leave. We want people at 100 per cent.

“He does look committed to Atletico. In the last month, the reality is that we haven’t been any good and little by little we will improve.”

The best United news direct to your facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.