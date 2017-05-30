Atletico star says Griezmann’s Man Utd sale will not damage club

Saul Niguez has given Antoine Griezmann his blessing to join Manchester United – saying not one player is bigger than the club.

The France forward has been heavily tipped to join United in a world-record £86million deal this summer – with the player himself dropping some strong hints at a deal during some interviews with the French media.

And if Griezmann does decide to leave for the Premier League this summer, his Atletico team-mate Saul insists the club have enough quality in their squad to cover his loss.

When asked about the speculation surrounding the Frenchman, Niquez said: “In the end, Antoine Griezmann can manage his future as he wishes.

“He is with us. We are waiting for him in pre-season and finally his future he will decide.

“If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] Gameiro, [Angel] Correa and [Yannick] Carrasco.

“He is a very important player for us, we know the quality he has, but most importantly no one player is above the club.”

Niguez’s verdict on Griezmann appears to be further evidence that the player is bound for Old Trafford, with the midfielder in March predicting the 26-year-old would snub advances from United.

“Will Griezmann be here next year? We do not know that,” Niguez said two months ago.

“But every time he talks, he always shows his appreciation to the club.

“He is happy, he is happy with the players, his life in Madrid is very beautiful. I think he’s happy.”.