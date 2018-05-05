Atletico star set to snub Man Utd and join rivals in €100m deal
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is set to snub Manchester United this summer in order to join La Liga giants Barcelona.
The Frenchman has a £88m (€100m) release clause included in his Atletico contract, with Barcelona and Manchester United both heavily invested in the idea of signing the forward.
Griezmann eventually opted to remain at Atletico last year following a transfer ban, ending Manchester United’s long pursuit of him at that particular time.
However, it appears increasingly likely that the striker will move on this summer, with Barcelona the current front-runners.
Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez slipped up in a recent interview, when he strongly hinted that the 27-year-old is on his way to the Nou Camp.
“It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like [Ousmane] Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho came,” he told Radio Rincon.
“He’s a player who brings a huge amount, he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting.
“He rules up front for Atletico and that is fundamental.
“He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things. He will be welcomed.”
