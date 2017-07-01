Atletico star signs new deal to end Barcelona, Man Utd links

One of Atletico Madrid’s star players, Saul Niguez, has signed a new five-year deal at the club.

The impressive Spain midfielder, arguably the Player of the Tournament at the European U21 Championships this summer, was linked with a £60million move to both Barcelona and Manchester United.

However, the player has underlined his commitment to Atletico by signing an extension to his deal that keeps him in the Spanish capital until 2022.

Saul, whose current deal had been due to expire in 2021, has followed Antoine Griezmann in extending his agreement by a further 12 months but on significantly inflated terms.

And after penning the new deal, the midfielder said: “I am very happy because at Atleti we are a family and there is not a better place we can be.

“I will work as always to the maximum to give back on the field of play the trust that the club has placed in me.

“I want to thank all my colleagues and coaching staff for their daily help to be the player that I am.”

Saul scored five times during the Under-21 Championships as Spain finished as runners-up to Germany.

The player had been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona with the club seeking a new star midfielder, while his links to Manchester United go back three years, though recent reports suggested the club were looking at the player once again.