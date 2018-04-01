Atletico star to snub Man Utd in favour of £88m LaLiga switch

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann will snub a summer move to Manchester United in favour of an £88m Barcelona switch, a report claims.

According to the Sun on Sunday, the France international will reject a possible move to Old Trafford and instead seal a move to Barca.

The report stated that Jose Mourinho had identified Griezmann as the man who could turn United into title contenders.

However, he has reportedly decided to stay in La Liga and team up with Lionel Messi instead of linking up with France teammate Paul Pogba.

Griezmann’s current contract allows suitors to snaffle the former Real Sociedad man for €100m (£87.5million), but recent reports claimed Atletico hope the player will commit to an extension – and force Barca to dig even deeper for the player.

Atletico want to reinstate his €200m (£175m) release clause – or even increase it to €300m (£265m), according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

