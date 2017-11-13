Atletico star with £133m buyout sets sights on Man Utd move

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has reportedly set his sights on a move to Manchester United.

The Spain midfielder is one of the most coveted players in La Liga and is regularly linked with moves to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Atleti are well aware of the importance of Saul and committed the player to a massive nine-year deal last summer, in a deal that saw his exit clause raised to a mammoth £133million (€150m).

According to reports in the Spanish media, and as picked up in The Sun, Jose Mourinho is a long-term admirer of the midfielder and wants him to partner Paul Pogba for years to come. It’s claimed Mourinho will make the move for Saul next summer and, in turn, the midfielder too is eager to make the move.

United’s biggest battle however would be in agreeing a fee with Atletico and convincing the club to sell.

The player is one of the club’s most prized assets, having come through their youth ranks from the age of 13 and having made his full-team debut for the club at just 17 years of age.

At 22, the player has many years in the game ahead of him and United will find Atletico a tough nut to crack if they are to try and pursue a deal for the player.

