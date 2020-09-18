Atletico Madrid are reportedly ‘confident’ that midfielder Thomas Partey will remain with them this season but fear Arsenal will pursue a deal until the transfer window shuts.

The Gunners have been heavily tipped to sign the Ghana midfielder over the past few months.

However, they’re yet to push ahead with a deal as Atletico are demanding his €50m release clause is met.

Arsenal’s interest is said to have waned in recent days, while Inter Milan have since joined the race for Partey.

Latest reports suggest that the Italian giants have offered Ivan Perisic in a swap deal for the midfielder.

However, Mundo Deportivo claims that Atletico are still concerned that Arsenal will be able to turn Partey’s head.

The report, as cited by Sport Witness, claims that Mikel Arteta ‘loves’ the player and that the Gunners are not ‘throwing in the towel’ yet.

At this stage the north London club are focused on selling some fringe players to raise funds for top targets.

Partey has already given Arsenal hope that a deal could happen after rejecting a new Atletico contract.

But Atletico are determined to keep their man. That will leave Arsenal in a race against time to raise the funds to meet his exit clause.

EXCLUSIVE: ARTETA MAKES HOLDING U-TURN

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has changed his mind and has decided to let central defender Rob Holding battle for a first-team place at the Emirates.

Holding, 24, started just half-a-dozen games last season and it was reported that Arteta was willing to sanction a loan move away.

After making him available, Arsenal were inundated with offers. The likes of Leeds, Fulham, Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle all agreed terms.

However, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle believed they’d secured his signature and strong reports last month stated a deal was close.

Holding, though, was not ready to commit and held further talks with Arteta to try and prove his worth.

Now we can reveal Holding will be given a chance to compete for a starting spot. And the former Bolton man – who believes he could push for a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad – looks set to stay with the Gunners. Read more…