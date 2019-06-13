Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin believes Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona this summer – and insists he has known about the move since March.

The France forward, who has also been a major target for Manchester United, announced last month he would leave Atletico this summer after spending five seasons in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Griezmann and the 28-year-old has a release clause in his contract that the LaLiga champions are reportedly ready to trigger.

However, reports on Wednesday claimed that the trail appeared to have gone cold with The Independent claiming that the Barca hierarchy believed the money required to land Griezmann would be better spent elsewhere.

But despite no official offer being made, Gil Marin revealed he has been aware of Griezmann’s next destination for the last three months.

“It’s crystal clear where he is going to play, I’ve known since March. At Barcelona,” he told Spanish television station Movistar Toros on Wednesday.

Griezmann moved to Atleti from Real Sociedad in 2014 and helped the club win the Europa League in 2018, scoring twice in the final against Marseille.

