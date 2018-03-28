Atleti eye €100m Arsenal, United targets to replace Griezmann

Atletico Madrid will reportedly look to spend their Antoine Griezmann windfall on one of two players – and it could spell bad news for either Arsenal or Manchester United.

France forward Griezmann is expected to finalise a €100m move from Atleti to Barcelona as soon as the season ends, leaving a gaping hole in Diego Simeone’s forward line.

But rather than let the money burn a hole in their pocket, Atletico are already making plans to spend the cash, with reported Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele and Paulo Dybala, who is on Manchester United’s radar, an alternative.

Of the two, reports in Spain suggest a move for Dembele looks most likely.

The Frenchman only joined Barca last summer in a €102million switch from Borussia Dortmund, but injuries have severely restricted his impact at the Nou Camp, the former Rennes star making only 13 appearances so far.

With Griezmann set to arrive, Dembele is likely to see his game time restricted further and it is expected Barca will listen to offers for the winger.

Arsenal are believed to be keen on Dembele given their director football Sven Mislintat was responsible for bringing him to Dortmund, but Diario Gol reckon Atletico could be offered first refusal as part of the deal that will take Griezmann in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, while a move for Dybala would represent a shock, the player has recently been spotted in Madrid having dinner with compatriot and Atleti coach Simeone.

The player is thought to be valued at €140m by Juventus, so signing him would not come cheap.

Dybala, who was recently overlooked for the Argentina squad, has long been on Manchester United’s radar and the Red Devils would surely consider a move if it became apparent the Italians were willing to sell.