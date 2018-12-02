Aubameyang bags brace as Arsenal stun 10-man Tottenham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal produced a stunning display to beat 10-man Tottenham 4-2 at The Emirates on Sunday.

Having lead early, the Gunners then came from a goal down to claim the three points and go above their north London rivals in the Premier League table.

Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira were all on target for Unai Emery’s men, while Eric Dier and Harry Kane scored the visitors, who also had Jan Vertonghen red carded late on.

The home side flew out of the traps and took the lead through a Emerick-Aubameyang penalty 10 minutes in after Jan Vertonghen handled in the area.

However, Spurs scored twice in the space of four minutes before the break when first Eric Dier headed in a Christian Eriksen free-kick before Son Heung-Min tumbled over in the area after Rob Holding’s challenge and Harry Kane converted from the spot.

The visitors started the second half well but the Gunners were level in the 56th minute when Aubameyang’s stunning first-time effort from 25 yards caught out Hugo Lloris and nestled in the bottom corner.

Emery’s men were ahead again with 15 minutes to go when half-time sub Lacazette’s 20-yard effort took a deflection off Eric Dier and left Lloris with no chance.

And in a crazy game it was soon four when Lucas Torreira beat the offside trap and fired across Lloris to send the home fans into raptures.

Tottenham’s day went from bad to worse with six minutes remaining when Vertonghen picked up his second yellow card of the game for following through on a challenge on Lacazette.