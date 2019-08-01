Aubameyang excited about prospect of Pepe joining Arsenal attack

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has echoed the thoughts of many Arsenal supporters by welcoming the potential arrival of Nicolas Pepe in a club-record deal.

The 24-year-old Ivorian is on the verge of completing a move to the Emirates Stadium, with photos emerging of the player in an Arsenal shirt earlier on Wednesday.

Any deal is expected to include Arsenal paying in instalments, while the overall £72m fee will eclipse Arsenal’s previous record – £55million for Aubameyang in January 2018.

Speaking to French media outlet RMC Sport on Wednesday, Lille president Gerard Lopez said he expected confirmation of the signing some time on Thursday.

“He is the one who made the decision, I think it should be (confirmed) in the next 24 hours,” Lopez said.

“It is €80m fixed. If we pushed this deal out a little bit longer, we could have had five or six offers of the same nature.

“In talking with Nicolas and his agents, the discussion centred on a few clubs so we preferred to focus on the projects that interested the player.”

The capture of Pepe will see the player added to Arsenal’s attack which already boasts Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang and speaking to the press following Arsenal’s friendly against Angers on Wednesday, Aubameyang admitted he was excited to welcome him into the fold.

The Gabon international told beIN SPORTS: “When there are great players like that who are close to signing with a great club like Arsenal. It’s very pleasant to have a player like that.

“I hope that he signs quickly and that it gets done.”

Europa League finalists Arsenal have made three signings so far this summer.

Striker Gabriel Martinelli, 18, joined earlier in the window before a season-long loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was announced last week.

The signing of William Saliba from St Etienne was confirmed just hours after Ceballos, but the 18-year-old France youth international will spend the next season back on loan at the Ligue 1 outfit.

A move for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is, meanwhile, still in play despite the Scottish champions knocking back two offers from Arsenal, while centre-half Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with a move away.

