Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan in pledge to help save Wenger

January recruits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have insisted the Arsenal squad are behind under-pressure Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman is under renewed pressure following Arsenal’s tame performance in the Carabao Cup final that saw the Gunners beaten 3-0 by Manchester City.

And discussing his future on Wednesday, Wenger could offer no guarantees he would remain in the Emirates hotseat next season.

To make matters worse, there have been some claims of a dressing room revolt against the long-serving manager, as Arsenal supporters continued to crank the heat up on their manager.

However, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang – who only joined Arsenal in January – have quickly dismissed the claim, telling Sky Sports there’s a united front to save Wenger from the axe.

“It is a pleasure to work with him. Of course it is not very easy for him,” Mkhitaryan.

“But we have to play for the club, for him, because he is a big role model for this term, a big person at this club, so we have to show we are ready to fight for him.

“It’s not the easiest time for the club, but we are here to help, do our best, and put Arsenal on the level that it was before. I know it’s not going to be easy, but we’re trying, and doing our best.”

Aubameyang added: “He is a great manager, everyone knows it.

“It is not an easy moment but we have to give our best to show him that we play for him and give everything for him.”

Arsenal have an immediate chance to show that actions speak louder than words when they host title-winners elect City again at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night – and you can follow all the build-up to the game via our Live Centre.

