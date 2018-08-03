Aubameyang post ramps up talk of Arsenal landing £97m Barcelona star

Arsenal could be closer to landing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele following an Instagram post by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father.

Dembele is said to be on the lookout for a new club, having struggled to replicate his form from his time at Borussia Dortmund – while Barca’s recent signing of Brazilian attacker Malcom from Bordeaux has cast further doubt over the Frenchman’s future.

Arsenal have been the main Premier League suitors for the 21-year-old, who has dropped a number of hints on social media that he may be ready to make the move to the Emirates.

He has liked a number of Arsenal pictures on Instagram and last week responded to a post from Gunners star Alex Iwobi of him getting the better of team-mate Alexandre Lacazette in training.

Reports also suggest that Dembele has remained in contact with Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, following their time together in the Bundesliga.

And now Dembele has been pictured enjoying dinner at Aubameyang’s home in London, alongside three more Arsenal stars, as reported by Metro.

Aubameyang’s father uploaded the snap on Thursday evening of his son alongside Dembele, Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Guendouzi.

Dembele was a team-mate of Aubameyang at Dortmund and the duo are known to be good friends, while he also knows Lacazette from their time together on international duty with France.

The attacker, who cost Barca £97m plus add-ons just last summer, is being tipped to make a loan move to the Premier League and judging by all the evidence it looks like Arsenal will be his destination.

