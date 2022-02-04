Aubameyang sets Barcelona ambition as he admits he wants star to stay

New Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hopes to win silverware with his new club after signing from Arsenal on a free transfer.

The Gabon forward signed for Blaugrana on transfer deadline day in a window which also saw wingers Ferran Torres and Adama Traore arrived at the Camp Nou.

Aubameyang said: “Barca is a great club that has to win the Champions League.

“It’s an opportunity to win it. I am here and we are going to all we can to win it again.”

The 32-year-old forward also spoke of his wish for Frenchman Ousmane Dembele to agree a new deal with the club. The latter has just five months left on his contract and will depart as a free agent if he fails to renew before now and June.

“Knowing Dembélé, he is a fantastic player and of course I would like it,” said the former Arsenal frontman.

“I hope that they find a solution, I can’t say.”

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening in La Liga. That is a crucial match in the race for the top four in Spain. It remains to be seen whether Aubameyang or Dembele will feature in that match.

Barcelona lose centre back to injury

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow to central defender Clement Lenglet.

The left footed French centre back has suffered an injury to his thigh. The 26-year-old France international signed from Sevilla in 2018.

He has played just 790 minutes this season his 16 appearances.

In his absence, coach Xavi will still have significant options in the shape of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Samuel Umtiti. Barcelona find themselves fifth in the La Liga table, one point off Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League places.

