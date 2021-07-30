The fog surrounding an ambitious potential Arsenal transfer has quickly dispersed after the Inter Milan hitman’s preference over his next move surfaced, according to a report.

Arsenal are in the midst of one of their most important summers in recent memory. With their disappointing eighth-placed finish clearly in mind, Mikel Arteta has been given license to revamp his entire squad.

Signings have already been made in midfield and at full-back, while Ben White’s £50m move at centre-back appears a formality.

A new goalkeeper is expected to arrive and could challenge Bernd Leno for the starting role. Aaron Ramsdale has been the subject of failed bids, though ex-Gunner and current Ajax chief Marc Overmars hinted the Dutch side’s “top five” keeper could be a better option for a knock-down fee.

Finally, an addition in the forward line could be made with French veteran Alexandre Lacazette reportedly up for sale. Indeed, Arsenal are believed to have slashed their asking price for the striker, prompting renewed interest from Atletico Madrid.

Should he depart, a new face will be required. And a sensational report recently put Arsenal in the mix for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine, 23, helped fire Inter to the Serie A title last year, though the Italian Champions are under a financial cloud. Achraf Hakimi was sold to PSG to help balance the books and his exit may not be the last.

Inter Milan target Bellerin Hector Bellerin looks set to leave Arsenal as the Spanish international's agent has reportedly flown out to England to discuss a move to Inter Milan with the Gunner's hierarchy.

The Telegraph reported Arsenal chief Edu had asked about signing the forward who is valued around the £77m mark. They insisted the approach was a sign Arsenal mean business this window. Though the latest from the Daily Mail has quickly shut down the potential move.

Citing a well-placed Italian journalist, the Mail reveal Martinez would indeed be open to changing clubs this summer. However, he would only be willing to do so if it were for a Spanish heavyweight.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico are all namechecked. Though given their financial plight caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, none of the trio appear capable of sanctioning such a major move at present.

As such, Martinez may have to settle for another season at the San Siro.

Arsenal transfer hopes rise after Chelsea buckle

Meanwhile, Chelsea have softened their stance over an exit-linked star that could give Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa the encouragement they need to strike, per a report.

The Sun report that Chelsea are prepared to ‘slash’ their transfer demands over Tammy Abraham.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, Villa and West Ham. However, his £40m valuation has put the trio off. As such, Chelsea are so ‘keen’ to shift Abraham that they are now willing to chop ‘at least £5m’ off his valuation.

David Moyes is understood to be in desperate need of a striker with a tricky Europa League campaign to juggle. Michail Antonio will be difficult to dislodge, though his struggles with persistent hamstring injuries are well documented.

Arsenal and Villa have both been touted as potential suitors, and only time will tell whether Chelsea’s softened stance prompts a suitor to act.

