Audacious double raid on Man Utd and Chelsea greenlit, with Euro giant convinced it’s a masterstroke

Borussia Dortmund fully intend to re-sign loan pair Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen from Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, though the anticipated offers might not be to the English sides’ liking, according to reports.

Maatsen and Sancho both joined Dortmund on loan in the winter window and by all accounts, the pair have grasped their opportunities with both hands.

Maatsen, 22, has earned rave reviews for his marauding displays up and down the left flank. Sancho, meanwhile, started slowly but has since become a regular starter and scored big goals against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund did not negotiate options to buy in either players’ agreement. As such, the pair are due to return to their parent clubs when the current campaign concludes.

Maatsen signed a new contract contract with Chelsea prior to his loan switch crossing the line. The new agreement runs until 2026 and contains a release clause worth £35m.

Sancho has been frozen out at Man Utd on the back of a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag. The 24-year-old is open to reviving his career at Old Trafford next year, though only if Ten Hag has been replaced.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund have seen enough to already be convinced by both players and want to bring the pair back to Germany this summer.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Borussia Dortmund want to keep Ian Maatsen at the club beyond this season.

“Similar to Jadon Sancho situation, not easy but Borussia Dortmund will try to make it happen as soon as they know their summer budget. Maatsen, very happy at BVB.”

Dortmund offers won’t please English pair

Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger was among the first to report Maatsen would love to remain in Dortmund for the long haul.

“Ian Maatsen wants to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal in the summer. According to our information, Chelsea are already informed about his plan,” Berger confirmed a fortnight ago.

Maatsen has effectively greenlit his own transfer, while the Telegraph stated on Monday that Man Utd will listen to offers for ALL players on their books other than Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, taking a second update from Romano into account, it appears unlikely Dortmund will be able to activate Maatsen’s release clause.

Romano recently suggested Dortmund won’t be able to finance the permanent signing of Sancho if Man Utd stick to their reported £50m price tag.

If they cannot afford £50m for Sancho, forking out £35m for Maatsen might be beyond the German club too.

As such, any permanent bids for either player are likely to fall short of Man Utd and Chelsea’s respective valuations.

The alternative is Dortmund attempt to cajole Man Utd and Chelsea and into accepting more loan agreements, potentially with an option/obligation to buy attached.

However, that avenue would not help either Premier League sides in the here and now and both clubs want to spend heavily this summer.

