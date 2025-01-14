Florentino Perez has made a big decision on the future of Aurelien Tchouameni amid strong interest from Liverpool, with a report claiming the Real Madrid president’s stance on two other first-team players in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported in November that Liverpool are keen on signing Tchouameni in the January transfer window. Arne Slot wants more bodies in midfield for the second half of the season as the Reds aim to win the Premier League title, and the Merseyside club have reignited their interest in the Frenchman.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have established themselves in the Liverpool midfield, but Slot wants to further strengthen that area with the club also aiming to go far in the Champions League.

Liverpool wanted to sign Tchouameni back in the summer of 2022 when Jurgen Klopp was in charge. The France international midfielder was at AS Monaco at the time and chose Madrid, but the Premier League club have now received a huge boost in their pursuit of the 24-year-old under Slot.

Madrid suffered a heavy defeat to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Tchouameni was one of the players who started for Los Blancos in the 5-2 loss. Tchouameni is a midfielder by trade, but he was deployed in central defence due to injury issues.

With Eder Militao injured and David Alaba just coming back from a long-term problem, Ancelotti has used Tchouameni as a centre-back this season. Of his 23 appearances this campaign, 15 of them have been in defence.

Tchouameni’s performance against Barcelona was poor, and, according to Fichajes, Madrid president Perez was not happy at all. The 77-year-old has identified the France international midfielder as one of three players he wants to get rid of.

The report has noted that Tchouameni arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu amid hype and expectation, but he has not always delivered and could now be sold.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool’s firm belief in Aurelien Tchouameni transfer comes to light as Real Madrid stance revealed

Real Madrid also want Mendy and Vazquez out

While Fichajes is adamant that Perez will sell Tchouameni, it must be noted that Madrid have a lot of injuries this season and head coach Ancelotti will not want to leave himself short for the second half of the season, especially with the team looking to win LaLiga and the Champions League just like they did in the 2023-24 campaign.

Tchouameni has not been great in defence, but Ancelotti has regularly played him in that role despite having the option to deploy Raul Asensio, who is a natural centre-back.

Fichajes has named two other Madrid players that Perez is not happy with and wants to offload.

Ferland Mendy has not been at his best for Los Blancos, and with talks over a new contract not going smoothly, the club are ready to cut ties with him.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all were linked with Mendy last year, but none of them have revived their interest in the 29-year-old France international left-back so far.

The future of Lucas Vazquez at the Santiago Bernabeu is also far from certain. The 33-year-old is a winger by trade, but he has been playing at right-back due to the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal.

Perez is reportedly not happy with his performance levels and is ready to offload him. Vazquez came through Madrid’s youth academy to establish himself in the first team and is under contract at the Spanish powerhouse until the end of the season.

Latest Real Madrid news: Alexander-Arnold deal ‘alive’, Bellingham interest

One of the players Madrid have been heavily linked with is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and, as things stand, will become a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Madrid are determined to get a deal done for Alexander-Arnold, either in January or in the summer. Los Blancos have had a bid for the England international right-back already turned down.

Reports last week suggested that there is no prospect of the defender leaving Liverpool this month, but the Spanish press is now claiming that Madrid’s chances of getting a deal done for Alexander-Arnold this month are still “alive”.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Alexander-Arnold, but TEAMtalk understands that the 26-year-old will not consider a move to the German giants.

Another England-based player that Madrid have their eyes on is Jobe Bellingham. The Sunderland midfielder has established himself as one of the best young players in the EFL and is key to the Black Cats winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Bellingham and reuniting him with his elder brother and England international midfielder Jude. Encouragingly for Los Blancos, despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, the Sunderland star finds the prospect of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu very appealing.

There are also reports in the Spanish media that Madrid are looking to sign a top young talent from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had already been linked with Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and now there is speculation that Madrid want Archie Gray as well.

Gray joined Tottenham from Leeds United last summer. Spurs paid £40m for him. With Madrid reportedly looking to make an offer of £42m for Gray, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will not sell him at that price and will reject it.

POLL Which centre-back should Real Madrid sign in 2025?