Real Madrid are preparing to open talks over a new contract for Aurelien Tchouameni, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Spanish giants are determined to secure his long-term future despite growing interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The France international joined Madrid from Monaco in 2022 for €100million (£87m / $118m) including add-ons, turning down advances from both Man Utd and Liverpool to make the move to the Bernabeu.

Since then, he has established himself as a cornerstone of the midfield, and that importance has only grown this season.

Indeed, only Federico Valverde has started more LaLiga matches for Real Madrid this term, underlining Tchouameni’s key role in the side.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Both Man Utd and Liverpool retain a long-standing interest in the 25-year-old, and sources confirm that contact has been made with his representatives this year to explore his situation.

However, any hopes of a potential deal appear slim. We have been told that Tchouameni has no desire to leave Madrid, and the club are equally firm in their stance, with plans already in motion to extend his current deal, which runs until 2028.

While Real Madrid are looking to evolve their midfield, president Florentino Perez is targeting the addition of more experience rather than replacing their current core.

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Real Madrid not considering sell key stars

As previously revealed, Manchester City’s Rodri and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister are admired as potential additions for Real Madrid.

Those targets are viewed internally as successors in profile to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, brought in to complement, rather than displace the club’s emerging core of Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Talks with Tchouameni are expected to begin in the coming months, although Real’s immediate priority remains resolving Vinicius Junior’s contract situation, with the Brazilian entering the final stages of his current deal.

Despite their desire to retain Tchouameni, Madrid are open to reshaping the squad elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands that Eduardo Camavinga – a close friend of Tchouameni – is among those who could be moved on as part of the club’s long-term evolution heading towards 2027.

Camavinga has long been tracked by Liverpool, so he is another player to keep a close eye on as we approach the summer transfer window.

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